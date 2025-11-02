Thematic strategies drive Asia-Pacific's metals demand
Institutional investors are reallocating billions toward commodities that power the energy transition and serve as modern safe havens.
The Chinese property sector’s once-dominant role in steering metals prices is being eclipsed by renewables, with investors also focusing on other new drivers including Indonesian nickel geopolitics and the ESG costs of smelting.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.