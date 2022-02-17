As gold continues its record-breaking rally in 2024, amid global tensions and monetary policy shifts, market experts weigh in on whether the precious metal's 30% surge will extend further.
Tag : commodities
More family offices in the region join the rush to gold to hedge their portfolios against market uncertainties both at home and abroad.
As we enter the second half of 2024, investors are closely monitoring the commodities market, scrutinising the potential impact of various geopolitical events and economic trends globally.
Gold has been reaching new highs lately, driven by the market's anticipation of a potentially dovish shift in Federal Reserve policy. Which direction is the precious metal heading in the next few months? Experts give their takes.
Commodities and more aggressive alternative strategies are among the options being explored as institutional investors look to counter potential threat.
FinanceAsia spoke to experts on how countries can balance their short-term energy needs with longer-term climate goals, in light of pressing energy security concerns and price volatility.
In partnership with PineBridge Investments
PineBridge Investments’ Elizabeth Soon, head of Asia ex-Japan equity, Cynthia Chen, equity portfolio manager, and Arthur Lau, head of Asia ex-Japan fixed income make a case for the region offering investors stability that may be lacking elsewhere amid global tumult.
G7 leaders have committed to indefinite support for Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s invasion in addition to a fresh round of sanctions on Russian oil and gold.
With the 60/40 allocation a thing of the past, investors are looking to alternative assets for higher yield, inflation hedging, and portfolio diversification.
Inflation and stagflation continue to be a concern for investors amid the Russia-Ukraine war, supply chain disruptions and rising energy prices.
A White House executive order to lay out a national policy for digital assets should help boost credibility for cryptocurrencies, but concerns that decentralised finance technology can help evade sanctions still lingers for policymakers and investors.
Russia-Ukraine tensions and rising fossil fuel prices add to investors’ portfolio concerns, all amid an inflationary environment.