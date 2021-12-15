Unified ESG investment standards bode well for the industry’s credibility, but new disclosure requirements and record-high inflation are testing the market’s patience for sustainable solutions.
Christopher Chu
Emerging market equities have fallen for most of 2022. But an improving regulatory outlook in China and Russia’s removal from major benchmark indices are reattracting investor attention, suggesting that any early optimism may have been delayed, not derailed.
A White House executive order to lay out a national policy for digital assets should help boost credibility for cryptocurrencies, but concerns that decentralised finance technology can help evade sanctions still lingers for policymakers and investors.
Following a dismal 2021 performance, Chinese equities have rallied so far this year, as investors begin moving into sectors that were previously untouchable due to an uncertain regulatory outlook.
By delisting out of New York and switching over to Hong Kong, Chinese ride-sharing company, Didi, is setting a path for other Chinese technology groups that hold customer data.