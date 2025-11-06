Industry Insiders: Fusion, AI and powering the next energy revolution
In the latest edition of AsianInvestor's op-ed series, a veteran venture capitalist writes that producing abundant, reliable and sustainable energy is the defining challenge of our time.
The world’s hunger for energy is only accelerating. Asia’s vibrant economies are driving most of the new demand, as hundreds of millions join the middle class and digital infrastructure scales at breakneck speed. At the same time, artificial intelligence is turbocharging energy consumption. Data centres, cloud networks and supercomputing facilities require vast amounts of power, and the tech companies leading this revolution are already buying up renewable energy contracts and looking to frontier energy sources such as fusion to secure their future supply.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.