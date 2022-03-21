Record clean energy investment and robust government incentives are positioning Australia to capitalise on shifting global markets, as major asset owners increasingly target the country's renewable sector.
Over the last three years, Australia’s agriculture and farmland have been in high demand for institutional investors in Canada searching for diversification and sustainability.
The drive towards sustainability in Australia's agriculture market is increasingly attracting much-needed capital from institutional investors, as demonstrated by the recent strategic partnership between Canada’s CDPQ and the Australian government-owned CEFC.
The government-owned Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) committed A$80 million ($59 million) to IFM’s Private Equity Growth Partners Fund.