Kotak Life taps India’s emerging REIT and InvIT landscape
India based Kotak Life Insurance sees REITs and InvITs as promising alternatives in the expanding investment landscape of the insurer, balancing yield and liability needs through rigorous due diligence and selective exposure.
As India’s capital markets evolve, life insurers are broadening their fixed income strategies to include new instruments like real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.