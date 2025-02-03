India based Kotak Life Insurance sees REITs and InvITs as promising alternatives in the expanding investment landscape of the insurer, balancing yield and liability needs through rigorous due diligence and selective exposure.
Singapore-based Rumah Group is pioneering ocean investments through a dual strategy of patient capital and flexible financing, targeting SMEs in Southeast Asia with sustainable business models.
The family office of India’s Thermax Group is looking at a staggered increase in the allocation to Indian equities, citing unique growth opportunities and favourable valuations compared to developed global markets.