As distribution rates remain near historic lows across private equity and real estate, Asia Pacific investors showing increased interest in secondaries, private credit, and alternative structures emerging as regional solutions.
Asian family offices and private wealth managers are increasingly embracing digital assets as the advent of Bitcoin ETFs pushes the sector further into the mainstream.
Geopolitical risk is no longer a peripheral concern but a defining feature of the investment landscape, according to the Australian sovereign wealth fund's new position paper.
ETFs tracking technology themes received the largest share of fund flows over 2021, as China takes third place in thematic fund market size behind Europe and the US.
With an improved performance picture and maturing capital markets, the potential for upside in Asia Pacific’s private markets can no longer be overlooked, a new survey has found.
Tech-enabled solutions streamline the due diligence process in alternatives manager research, while minimising costly errors from idiosyncratic risks.
A survey of around 100 institutional investors across Asia in late 2019 - conducted by AsianInvestor and HSBC Global Asset Management - has revealed the appetite, trends, challenges, opportunities and a potential roadmap for Hong Kong dollar (HKD) bonds in portfolios.
Cecilia Chan, chief investment officer for fixed income at HSBC Global Asset Management in Asia-Pacific, explains why the firm's strategic outlook on Hong Kong dollar bonds remains positive.
Even the most active buyers of Hong Kong dollar (HKD) bonds want more from this asset in terms of liquidity, issuer diversity and tenor – otherwise it might become more marginalised in portfolios.
There is continued appetite for this asset class as a portfolio tool for investors to achieve specific goals such as matching liabilities and avoiding currency risk. But greater choice, more liquidity and higher yields are in growing demand.
The British bank has laid off its head of global research and chief economist amid pressure on investors' research budgets. It has also replaced its global head of structuring.
The US asset manager has appointed a former UBS executive to the role, as part of its move to shift oversight of global emerging markets to Asia.