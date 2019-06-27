The Group’s asset allocation strategy emphasises diversification, disciplined risk management, and strategic partnerships to transform uncertainty into opportunities.
CEO Sriram Iyer outlines how the $14 billion Mumbai-based pension fund is positioning its portfolio during the worst market selloff since 2008.
Life insurers face a dual challenge: geopolitical instability and sweeping regulatory reforms. Leading CIOs advocate benchmark adherence during volatility while strengthening cross-departmental integration.
The Singapore-based life insurer believes even as private market valuations come down, long-term return expectations can make these assets a worthwhile investment.
Having made its first negative quarterly return in two years at the end of FY2021, the world's largest pension fund plans to adapt to a changed investment landscape.
Diversification should be a key strategy for investors during the turmoil in global markets, CIOs told AsianInvestor's Insurance Investment Briefing in Hong Kong.
Chinese government intervention and regulations are causing major headaches for domestic and foreign investors alike – especially those with large exposure to Chinese property.
Singapore's aim to become the world's greatest crypto hub is being backed up by regulation. Will institutional investors follow suit? Experts believe it's only a matter of time.
Thanks to the current rise in yields, the key return driver of the bond market is set to change but its bull run will very likely continue.
After a year of violent market swings, investors such as New Zealand Super expect more liquidity stress next year and are preparing accordingly.
Rising demand for ESG-themed funds has led to the development of indices with sustainability components.
As volatility returns sparked by the ongoing US-China trade dispute, investors require a compass to measure risks of Chinese companies listed on Hong Kong’s stock market.