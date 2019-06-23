As volatility returns sparked by the ongoing US-China trade dispute, investors require a compass to measure risks of Chinese companies listed on Hong Kong’s stock market.
Hang Seng Indexes
The challenges facing China’s economy were plain to see in 2018. But the nation’s ongoing commitment to sustainable growth means the Hang Seng China New Economy Index is one avenue investors can use to find higher returns.
In partnership with Hang Seng Indexes
Good ideas appear obvious with hindsight but the Hang Seng Big Bay Area indexes are a great market indicator for investors who are interested in investing in a dynamic region in the making.