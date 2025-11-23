Prudential challenges European ESG norms with localised transition framework
Prudential seeks to balance fiduciary duty with climate goals—ensuring that sustainability strategies reflect regional realities rather than one-size-fits-all standards.
At Prudential, responsible investment is more than a global mandate—it’s a local imperative. That dual lens is central to how the firm approaches sustainability, Liza Jansen, head of responsible investment at Prudential plc said during a panel during AsianInvestor’s 15th Southeast Asia Institutional Investment Forum.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.