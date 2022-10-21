Sun Life names Asia CFO; TAL Australia hires investment strategy head; WTW promotes global CIO; Nuveen's Greater China head moves to Sun Hung Kai; and more.
Tag : people moves
Hong Kong-based Bennet Li has worked at the company for 23 years and is currently the head of strategic finance, Asia and country manager, Mainland China.
Kim Rosenkilde is set to leave in April, and a successor has been decided, AsianInvestor can reveal.
While layoffs in the industry are not new, there are some evolving trends underpinning this round, according to industry insiders.
APG Asset Management Asia has confirmed that two global emerging markets veterans left the Dutch pension fund in August.
AsianInvestor presents the most noteworthy people moves involving asset owners across Asia Pacific in the past month. Sovereign wealth funds and central banks were especially in focus.
As the number of single family offices in Singapore soars, demand for professionals across sustainability, client relationships and investment advisory is set to climb further.
Ontario Teachers' names sustainable investing lead; Aware Super hires income assets head; ICG creates Apac infra team with former Keppel Capital Alternate Asset experts; Raffles Family Office hires digital assets CIO; and more.
Rest Super restructures equity team with two senior hires; Aware Real Estate brings in new head of finance and operations; Capital Group names regional head of fixed income business development; Vontobel taps new head of sustainable equities business from Lombard Odier; Amundi appoints senior roles for multi asset and ESG; and more.
TCorp names head of real assets and private markets; Aviva Investors appoints APAC head from Franklin Templeton; Fidelity International appoints Southeast Asia and Singapore head; La Salle hires head of RMB strategy from PGIM; GAM hires Japan equity analyst; and more.
Transamerica Life Bermuda appoints new COO; Brighter Super hires head of cash, fixed income and credit; Unisuper welcomes new head of advice; Fidelity appoints new director of institutional business; T Rowe Price names distribution head for APAC; Apra welcome new chair and board appointees; head of ESG research leaves Maitri AM; and more
Specialty insurer Fusion hires partners from Aon; Bank of Singapore market head leaves to set up multi-family office; Nuveen adds Asia Pacific head of natural capital; Franklin Templeton hires head of Asia ETF distribution; Amundi names head of multi-asset in Asia; and more