Tag : people moves

Ontario Teachers' names sustainable investing lead; Aware Super hires income assets head; ICG creates Apac infra team with former Keppel Capital Alternate Asset experts; Raffles Family Office hires digital assets CIO; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Dec 9
Rest Super restructures equity team with two senior hires; Aware Real Estate brings in new head of finance and operations; Capital Group names regional head of fixed income business development; Vontobel taps new head of sustainable equities business from Lombard Odier; Amundi appoints senior roles for multi asset and ESG; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Nov 11
TCorp names head of real assets and private markets; Aviva Investors appoints APAC head from Franklin Templeton; Fidelity International appoints Southeast Asia and Singapore head; La Salle hires head of RMB strategy from PGIM; GAM hires Japan equity analyst; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Nov 4
Transamerica Life Bermuda appoints new COO; Brighter Super hires head of cash, fixed income and credit; Unisuper welcomes new head of advice; Fidelity appoints new director of institutional business; T Rowe Price names distribution head for APAC; Apra welcome new chair and board appointees; head of ESG research leaves Maitri AM; and more
Weekly roundup of people news, Oct 28
Specialty insurer Fusion hires partners from Aon; Bank of Singapore market head leaves to set up multi-family office; Nuveen adds Asia Pacific head of natural capital; Franklin Templeton hires head of Asia ETF distribution; Amundi names head of multi-asset in Asia; and more
Weekly roundup of people news, Oct 21