Staff Reporters Oct 28, 2022

Transamerica Life Bermuda appoints new COO; Brighter Super hires head of cash, fixed income and credit; Unisuper welcomes new head of advice; Fidelity appoints new director of institutional business; T Rowe Price names distribution head for APAC; Apra welcome new chair and board appointees; head of ESG research leaves Maitri AM; and more