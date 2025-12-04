AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Market Views: Will China’s battered property market recover in 2026?

Heather Ng
The suspension of key sales data and a sharp drop in developer transactions raise fresh doubts over the sector’s path to recovery.
Market Views: Will China&#8217;s battered property market recover in 2026?

China Real Estate Information Corp. and China Index Academy, two of the country's largest private property data providers, withheld their usual monthly release of combined sales figures for the nation's top 100 developers in November.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.