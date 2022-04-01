Growing defense spending and modernisation efforts across the region present opportunities for investors, but government influence and export controls remain key concerns.
Former Harvest Global CEO ventures into Abu Dhabi; Korea's military pension gets new co-CIO: Franklin Templeton reshuffles APAC portfolio management; WTW makes leadership change in Australia, NZ; Stonepeak gets Japan chairman; and more.
NZ Super appoints interim CIO; Franklin Templeton loses Hong Kong co-head, adds Asia family offices lead; CIC names chief risk officer; Aware Super adds to London team; First Sentier names Singapore CEO, Asia institutional head; and more.
Super SA appoints chief executive; HKEX to welcome new chairman; Franklin Templeton gets new Japan president; ART appoints strategic board members; Linklaters names new China managing partner; and more.
The S&P 500 has sustained a bullish momentum, reaching consecutive record highs with tech stocks leading the charge. What will the first half of 2024 hold for the index?
KKR gets head for new India office from BlackRock; China's CSRC names vice chairman; Franklin Templeton reshuffles distribution heads; State Street appoints new India head; Goldman Sachs names Australia, NZ equity markets head; Hines hires for Asia build-out; and more.
Ontario Teachers' makes changes in its APAC leadership team; Australian Retirement Trust deputy CIO leaves; Franklin Templeton taps Greater China sales role from BNP Paribas AM; Asian Development Bank appoints VP for East, SE Asia; JP Morgan AM Asia ETFs head departs; and more.
Indonesia's emergence as a leading player in IPOs, driven by its abundant battery metal reserves and promising green energy sector, is also prompting speculation on its shifting investor perception and economic potential.
Unisuper add to private markets team; HKEX makes three appointments; Natixis IM's APAC head changes role; Allspring opens HK office; Leo Wealth makes Singapore acquisition; and more.
US-based asset manager Franklin Templeton establishes specialised office in National Pension Service's HQ city.
Franklin Templeton names head of China; Waterfall Asset Management appoints Alistair Ho from Natixis for new Hong Kong office; Henry Chui set to leave Nuveen; Mercer appoints Singapore-based head of Asia Pacific manager research; MSCI hires new Korea client head; Peak Re promotes chief underwriter; Singlife with Aviva's Navigator expands management team.
TCorp promotes general manager for financial markets; the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority announces executive changes; HSBC AM hires infrastructure equity team from AMP Capital; Franklin Templeton hires Southeast Asia head of institutional from BlackRock; MFS appoints managing director and hires former NPS PM; and more.