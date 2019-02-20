INA teams up with Ares Management on innovative financing mechanisms; Saudi PIF in talks for AirAsia investment; BlackRock completes $3.2bn Preqin acquisition; GIC considers bid for Australia's Aveo retirement operator; and more.
Tag : ares
Cbus announces board changes; HKEX opens new office; Northern Trust hires from Franklin Templeton; FTLife hires deputy CIO from BOC Life; Perpetual AM names deputy equities chief; and more.
US firm Ares Management has poached UBS Asset Management’s Greater China institutional client head, sparking a reshuffle at the Swiss fund house.