Singapore's GIC warns against complacency in private credit
As the market surges and retail flows intensify, institutional investors are raising concerns about cracks forming in overextended private credit markets.
Private markets may be entering a more complex phase as the long benign credit cycle shows signs of strain, said Bryan Yeo, Group Chief Investment Officer at Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.