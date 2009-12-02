Indonesia’s $10.5 billion sovereign wealth fund has affirmed its commitment to the sector following a raft of recent domestic investments
Global sovereign wealth funds reached $13 trillion in assets, with Gulf states deploying a record $82 billion and Asian funds dominating digital infrastructure deals. Mubadala led with $29.2 billion across 52 investments.
The investment management arm of Mubadala and Temasek-owned Seviora inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore strategic initiatives.
The new vehicle, co-launched by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund to unlock $100 billion for data centre and AI-infrastructure deals, offers a new allocation opportunity for institutional investors.
GIC, ADIA consortium bid for German logistics business; Abu Dhabi SWF buys Chinese specialist medical business; Temasek executives meet Xinjiang officials to discuss energy; Swedish pension fund trims Australian farmland holdings; and more.
Abu Dhabi wealth fund ties up with Goldman Sachs for Asia-Pacific private credit; GPIF hires 16 managers to manage local mandates; Australian super funds team up to invest in housing; KWAP makes first batch of VC investments under new strategy; and more.
The Abu Dhabi-based fund eyes doubling Asia exposure; EPF gets new chief; Dutch pension giant closes China office; Future Fund posts 8% gain for 2023; HKMA Exchange Fund posts 5.2% annual investment gain; and more.
China sovereign fund buys ETFs to step up stock market boost; Korea national pension admits overstating responsible assets; Mubadala joins APG in life science real assets in China; MAS to streamline fund managers regulation; and more.
Mubadala Investment in JV to invest in multifamily real estate; Philippines's sovereign wealth fund attracts GIC, Temasek interest; China's Xi meets Bill Gates; GEPS picks managers for equity portfolios; and more.
As sustainability rises as a priority among asset owners, they will need to grapple with how much they engage with poor ESG performers, and whether they should divest.
Senior executives at the Abu Dhabi and Spanish sovereign wealth funds outline how their institutions are working to measure and reduce their portfolios' climate impact.
Asian SWFs have overtaken Middle East government investment arms as the largest acquirers of assets this year, and the biggest increase in spending is in the natural resources sector.