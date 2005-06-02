Amid concerns over a potential Chinese economic downturn, Ping An Life's CIO Jianxin Cheng takes an optimistic stance, emphasising the resilience of China's economy.
Tag : life
Zurich Life Hong Kong reports solid performance in 2024, contributing to Zurich Insurance Group's overall results in the Asia Pacific region as the company continues to implement its regional growth strategy.
Sumitomo Life Insurance hands $22 billion foreign corporate bond mandate to US-based Symetra; Singapore’s GIC ups stake in India-based Phoenix Mills with $50 million new capital injection; Eight Taiwan pension funds report total investment loss of $8.4 billion from January through May; and more
The NGO's election of a Japanese insurer board member promises to improve ESG stewardship in fixed income, plus bridge the gap between investors and policymakers.
The country's largest insurer Ping An set up a $62 billion green investment target by 2025. Several more players are also joining the hunt for sustainable assets.
The former chief of Hong Kong's Hospital Authority Provident Fund Scheme is heading up a new venture supported by some of the biggest pension players
The firm's Asia-Pacific chief executive puts the closure – which follows that of Standard Life in July – down to the business failing to achieve sufficient scale and profitability.
AsianInvestor hosted its second annual Insurance Investment Forum on February 4 in Hong Kong. We feature a gallery of photos.
KDB, KITC and Tong Yang are launching funds with China exposure for South Korean investors.
Former ING CEO and president Patrick Poon and David Wolf join leading mainland insurance company.
As Beijing branch officially opens, insurer is awarded licence in Shenyang.
China joint venture granted approval to underwrite group life insurance and expand into Liaoning province.