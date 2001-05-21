Zurich Life Hong Kong reports solid performance in 2024, contributing to Zurich Insurance Group's overall results in the Asia Pacific region as the company continues to implement its regional growth strategy.
Tag : results
South Korea's sovereign wealth fund is eyeing specific alternative asset classes following strong 2024 results, with plans to capitalise on the current interest rate environment.
GIC’s highest 20-year annualised real return since 2015 places it among the world’s five largest sovereign wealth funds.
The state investment company suffered a 2.28% loss in the 12 months to March 31, smaller than many rivals. It is targeting technology and sustainability in its plans.
The Ding Dong in Hong Kong returned last week as warriors battled to benefit charity in Happy Valley.
Wins for Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley in the institutional categories of our prime broking poll.
Fund managers just want to get back to fundamentals.