Rumah Group targets sustainable investments in the “built space”
Rumah Group and Foundation is steadily expanding its footprint beyond ocean investments, carving out a thoughtful approach to decarbonisation in the built space, balancing financial returns with sustainable impact.
Rumah Group and Foundation, the Singapore-based family office, is actively growing its investment portfolio beyond its traditional focus on ocean-related projects, with a strategic push into the built space.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.