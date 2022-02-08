With roots tracing back to 1912, Chishima Real Estate’s Masaki Toyonaga says the Osaka-based family office is moving from stewardship to strategy as it retools for a new investment era.
Rumah Group and Foundation is steadily expanding its footprint beyond ocean investments, carving out a thoughtful approach to decarbonisation in the built space, balancing financial returns with sustainable impact.
A single family office's analysis highlights Japan's real estate market as an increasingly attractive global investment destination, offering both stability and growth potential. Success in this market favors investors who take a patient, flexible approach.
Utilising strategic tilting and its long-term reference portfolio, NZ Super Fund has leaned into the pandemic market disruption of 2021 to post record returns.