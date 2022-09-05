A new report recommends greater focus on CSR and formalised standards that would improve corporate impact and create greater transparency and opportunity for investors.
Tag : khazanah
CDPQ names India chair; Khazanah fills CIO vacancy; Sarawak's new SWF appoints CEO; HQ Capital opens Singapore office; Allianz GI gets Japan head; GSAM names Korea institutional clients chief; and more.
AsianInvestor has identified 10 outstanding executives who are leading best practices and innovative thinking at sovereign wealth funds operating in the region. On day four, we showcase executives from Khazanah Nasional and Norges Bank Investment Management.
ADIA makes investment in Indian retail chain; Kyobo Life and AXA Investment Managers extend strategic partnership with Korean joint venture firm; Malaysia’s Khazanah and Italian development bank establish investment partnership; and more.
Former GIC CIO mulls bid for Singapore presidency; China announces regulatory framework for private investment funds; Malaysia's Khazanah ties up with venture capital firm Antler; KIC to open Mumbai office; and more.
The Singapore and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth funds complete takeover of US industrial and logistics real estate business; Malaysian sovereign wealth fund spearheads green investment platform aiming to attract domestic and overseas investments; Japan's GPIF hires firm to evaluate the fair value of its infrastructure portfolio; and more.
Temasek announces FTX review outcome; INA keen to build modern warehouses in Indonesia; Malaysia's EPF directed to lift domestic investments in portfolio; CPPIB stresses importance of China exposure in overall strategy; and more.
GIC to invest more than $800 million to acquire logistics facilities in Japan; Korea Post mulls second overseas office; Hong Kong MPF's offset mechanism to end on May 1, 2025; and more.
Temasek has been named with other defendants in a US lawsuit that claims they conspired with cryptocurrency exchange FTX to defraud customers; Australian Retirement Trust plans merger with Commonwealth Bank Group Super; and more.
A round-up of the top five stories on asset owners and investment themes of the past month.
Malaysia’s KWAP aims to increase its overseas investments; Singapore’s GIC will take a majority stake in luxury beach resort group; Korea's KIC posted double-digit returns for the first half of 2022.
Five Australian superannuation products failed to meet the performance benchmark this year, including four that failed for the second time; Singapore's GIC has led Indian space-tech startup series B funding round; Korea's NPS gets new CEO for three-year term.