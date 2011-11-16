Aid experts say the massive shortfall caused by the withdrawal of US funding requires regional governments and investors to step up to the plate.
A Singapore-based family office offers the low-down on impact investing and philanthropy, both of which have a relatively notorious reputation for doing good without offering attractive returns.
Few investable products and persistent hesitancy by private investors is creating a mismatch between commitments and deployment of catalytic capital, noted a senior Asia executive at the world-renowned foundation.
The chairman of the Hong Kong-based family foundation is advocating a style of philanthropy that he calls 'moonshot' to fund innovative ideas that haven't yet become mainstream.
With more Chinese universities receiving major donations from philanthropists and philanthropy organisations, experts emphasise the importance of effective endowment management.
The way family offices contribute to society has evolved from philanthropy to impact investing - or in many cases, a blend of both.
A new report on the plans of impact investors suggests they want to add more to investments in social and environmental projects, despite rising market volatility centring on China.
Asian families saw the second highest porftolio returns among peers last year courtesy of 45% holdings in illiquid assets, far higher than for wealthy individuals, finds new research.
The benevolence of Asia's wealthy could be directed to improve economic and social conditions, but the entrepreneurial source of their fortune may lead to a different approach and limited impact, writes Scorpio Partnership.