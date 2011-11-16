The renminbi is engaged in the first of three developmental stages to secure ascent onto the global stage. Providing RMB products and services is now key for private banks, finds Scorpio Partnership.
Bill Yelverton
They recognise the importance of new communication methods in client interaction, and those quickest to adapt will likely reap the benefits, writes Scorpio Partnership.
The benevolence of Asia's wealthy could be directed to improve economic and social conditions, but the entrepreneurial source of their fortune may lead to a different approach and limited impact, writes Scorpio Partnership.