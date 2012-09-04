For investors at COP30, credibility is the new currency: transition plans have shifted from voluntary reporting to non-negotiable inputs that dictate capital flow.
The French group’s reported move to exit its mainland fund joint venture comes as other foreign shareholders review their onshore build-outs amid rising China risks.
Agency broker Newedge is developing its stock-lending and equities execution capabilities following its acquisition by Société Générale this year and a global restructuring in 2012.
Regulations recently issued by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority on the use of dealing commissions are likely to affect the pricing and distribution of research, industry players say.
DBS’s purchase of Société Générale’s Asia private banking business could presage similar east-west tie-ups, says consultancy Scorpio Partnership.
Singapore-based DBS's acquisition of Société Générale's Asian private bank is expected to result in business synergies, but also the layoffs of some middle- and back-office staff.
Fresh from receiving a licence to trade equities and derivatives in Korea and more than doubling its local headcount in the past year, Société Générale is eyeing strong expansion.
Société Générale plans a July launch of a capital-markets product with almost zero correlation to traditional asset classes.
Many Asian life firms missed Japan’s stock rally, but are mulling boosting exposure now with embedded downside protection, and fund houses are also eyeing capital protection, says Société Générale.
Panellists at AsianInvestor's debt investor forum last week debated this and other concerns facing institutions and wealthy individuals in terms of their fixed income exposure.
As the buy-side shifts to electronic trading for low-touch orders, banks' program trading desks are redefining themselves to assume more of a hand-holding role.
Bank compliance and legal counsel officers raise serious doubts over how new regulatory rules to curb rogue algo trading would be applied and who would potentially be held liable.