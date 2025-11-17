Flexibility becomes the battleground in private credit deals
Private credit managers across Asia-Pacific report strong demand from mid-market corporates and sponsors seeking bespoke solutions. Investors, meanwhile, are becoming more selective, favouring structured protection and asset-backed stability over pure yield.
Private credit deployment across the region is being shaped by transactions requiring customised structuring and risk navigation.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.