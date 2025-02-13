India's Karan Thapar family office bets on direct private equity investments
The Karan Thapar family office invests directly in private equity to align with its core businesses, focusing on mature companies. The Indian family office is also open to private equity funds that invest in international markets, particularly in sectors like deep tech.
The Karan Thapar Family Office prefers to invest directly in private equity to complement its core businesses, according to Puneet Jain, lead & vice president of asset management at the family office.
