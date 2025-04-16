How Artha India Ventures balances risk and growth in startup investing
The Mumbai-based family office with a VC arm, creates a self-sustaining investment model by balancing venture capital with fixed income and select public equity investments for both stability and growth.
Artha India Ventures blends high-growth venture investing with steady fixed income returns to build a self-sustaining capital engine — one that doesn’t rely on fresh family infusions.
