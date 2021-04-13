The Mumbai-based family office with a VC arm, creates a self-sustaining investment model by balancing venture capital with fixed income and select public equity investments for both stability and growth.
Tag : fintech
By partnering with other government bodies, Hong Kong Investment Corporation seeks to streamline fund selection as it prepares to deploy capital across key areas such as Web3 and B2B fintech.
Hong Kong’s investment arm will give priority to investments in tech and advanced manufacturing after receiving over 100 investment proposals from venture capital funds and asset managers.
Besides facilitating startups, foundational digital infrastructure facilitates simpler and better business frameworks, and offers social and financial gains, the Singapore regulator’s fintech head said.
Hong Kong and Singapore family offices are mulling Dubai bases, drawn by deepening China-Gulf ties, the region’s strong growth potential, and ample capital flows, especially in Saudi Arabia.
Overall investment patterns are unlikely to change much as new tech focuses on established asset classes, according to two family offices.
Dubai is courting wealthy Hong Kong investors to fund its ambitious 10-year economic plan and pivot to a digital and tech-driven economy. The city aims to become a leading family office hub by 2033.
Speculative fever in the crypto space has cooled but not disappeared as wealthy families seek value in more ‘grown-up’ uses of digital asset technology. Part two of a two-part report.
A bullish message of Hong Kong's re-emergence was conveyed by a stellar cast of speakers at the Global Leaders' Summit.
A survey on the financial future of Hong Kong, prepared for a government agency, glosses over the thornier issues of concern to global firms currently making contingency plans.
VCs and other investors such as GIC and Mitsubishi UFJ earned at least 10 times their initial investment when Coinbase listed on the Nasdaq. What does this tell us about the future of crypto?
As more institutions integrate data into their investment processes, the challenge now is making sense of the data, panellists said.