Jenni Risku of Click Ventures, a Singapore and Hong Kong based single family office highlights the growing role of community-building and AI in tackling global challenges while mitigating risks for investors.
UN SDGs
PensionDanmark aims to build on direct allocations in the region, which include wind and solar projects in India, South Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan. It also invests via Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.
Norges Bank Investment Management is working with its 9,000 investees to improve reporting under the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures.
Despite growing market interest, asset owners have minimal exposure to businesses and projects driving positive marine conservation impacts due to a lack of scalable opportunities.
Some roles in the sustainability arena are seeing demand even amid broader economic and job market uncertainty, according to recruitment and investment industry experts.
The Chinese life insurance company believes that local expertise is important in identifying long-term investment opportunities under China’s carbon neutrality target.
JANA’s latest partnership with a religious charitable development fund represents a growing trend of not-for-profits seeking institutional investment advice in the growing philanthropic sector.
Asian markets are showing potential for ESG-related investments, according to a recent survey by AsianInvestor's investment intelligence data platform.
Impact investing is one of four key priorities for one of the world's largest environment-focused asset owners.
With a $30 million investment, APG is anchoring a transformative bond designed to empower women entrepreneurs in Asia and Africa’s emerging markets by merging investor returns with meaningful social progress.
Singapore's growing emphasis on carbon credits, transition finance and blended finance holds great appeal for one of the world's biggest environment-focused asset owners.
The chairman of the Hong Kong-based family foundation is advocating a style of philanthropy that he calls 'moonshot' to fund innovative ideas that haven't yet become mainstream.