New tax concessions and virtual asset initiatives aim to strengthen Hong Kong's position as it competes with Singapore for dominance in global wealth management.
Tag : hk
Insurance industry leaders from YF Life, China Life and Churchill Asset Management share their insights on the potential risks and the importance of manager selection and organisational alignment.
YF Life and China Life explain how they are taking measured steps to innovate and explore emerging technologies in portfolio management.
The controversial mechanism within Hong Kong's Mandatory Provident Fund scheme is to be removed by 2024. This is seen as good news for pension savers and asset managers.
The biggest Chinese private bank aims to greatly increase its Hong Kong relationship managers, but a senior executive admits achieving this goal will be very challenging.
The city's funds association has tabled proposals which would see savers offered tax incentives and cash rebates in return for higher levels of pension contributions. But the plans face a sceptical public.
The rising tide of cross-border regulation is making life difficult, argue senior traders at big fund houses, who want to see greater consistency across jurisdictions.
Authorities release draft regulations for the pending scheme to link the two bourses, although updates on taxation and how trades can be placed are still to be announced.
UK-based Old Mutual Global Investors is expanding its network of private banks in Asia and plans to register funds for retail distribution in Hong Kong and Singapore.
The US custodian bank has made two internal promotions as it seeks to drive greater collaboration across its investment services and investment management units.
Institutional investors that trade multiple Asian markets using swaps and synthetics may see their block size orders getting a later priority than other investors.
The first products must be quality and meet investor expectations, while clarity is needed on how long’s Hong Kong’s sole partner status will be exclusive, the Asian Financial Forum hears.