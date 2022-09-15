China’s pivot to Southeast Asia in the face of US trade tensions is reshaping global supply chains and investment flows.
Investors are increasingly pulling out of China and redirecting their investments to Southeast Asia, according to a panel discussion during the Asia Private Equity Summit.
Government policies have created a promising environment for domestic asset owners that also collaborate on investments, the pension fund’s CIO says.
While the Malaysian pension fund reassesses the Chinese market, other Asian markets are gaining favour, its CIO says.
Malaysia's state pension fund is hoping to drive VC activity with its new $105 million investment vehicle, both domestically and across Southeast Asia, focusing largely on promising early-stage companies.
Chinese family offices in Singapore look at neighbouring countries for opportunities and show a clear preference for public over private markets.
Vietnam's factory, logistics, and residential segments offer promise, while high interest rates and poor risk-reward ratios have dampened interest in regional peers.
Neighbours to the south of China will benefit from a number of positive trends taking place, family office investors tell AsianInvestor.
The foreign development finance institution has £485 million to spend in the region by 2026.
Health care, manufacturing, and special situations will keep the momentum in attracting private equity in 2023, a recently released report said.
Although developed markets are expected to outperform, the Asia Pacific region also holds appeal for many institutional investors, a 2023 investment outlook survey shows.
Momentum for decarbonisation across Southeast Asia is growing, as more market players pay attention to their carbon footprint, and countries transition towards net zero.