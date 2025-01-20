Southeast Asia shines as new PE hub as China fades
Investors are increasingly pulling out of China and redirecting their investments to Southeast Asia, according to a panel discussion during the Asia Private Equity Summit.
China is no longer a must-have market, according to participants at the Southeast Asia and India panel discussion at the Asia Private Equity Summit, hosted by the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.