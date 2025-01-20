AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Southeast Asia shines as new PE hub as China fades

Heather Ng
Investors are increasingly pulling out of China and redirecting their investments to Southeast Asia, according to a panel discussion during the Asia Private Equity Summit.
China is no longer a must-have market, according to participants at the Southeast Asia and India panel discussion at the Asia Private Equity Summit, hosted by the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association.

