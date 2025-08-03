India's Green Capital bets against the buzz
In a world where investors are often chasing the next big thing, the single family office stands out by sticking to fundamentals.
Green Capital Group takes a contrarian approach to investing—eschewing hype-driven trends in favour of undervalued opportunities and resilient asset classes. While many investors chase the latest buzz around AI and private markets, CEO Nitin Shakdher is sceptical.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.