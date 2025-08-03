AsianInvesterAsianInvester

India's Green Capital bets against the buzz

Heather Ng
In a world where investors are often chasing the next big thing, the single family office stands out by sticking to fundamentals.
Green Capital Group takes a contrarian approach to investing—eschewing hype-driven trends in favour of undervalued opportunities and resilient asset classes. While many investors chase the latest buzz around AI and private markets, CEO Nitin Shakdher is sceptical.

