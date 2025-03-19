Asset Management Awards 2025: Asset Class winners part 1
AsianInvestor is proud to present the first half of our asset class award winners for the Asset Management Awards 2025.
Today we unveil the initial selection of recipients across our competitive asset class categories, as determined by our editorial team and distinguished judging panel.
In this announcement, we're pleased to introduce one new category to our asset class awards - US Fixed Income - recognising the growing significance of this investment area for portfolios throughout Asia.
The calibre of submissions this year has been exceptional, giving our judges and editorial team much to consider in their deliberations. We've been impressed by the innovative approaches and strong performance demonstrated across all categories.
We extend our sincere appreciation to all participants who took the time to share their achievements and strategies with us. The robust response we received this year reflects the continued dynamism of Asia's asset management industry.
Stay tuned for tomorrow's announcement, when we'll reveal the remaining asset class award winners, including several additional new categories.
ASSET CLASS AWARD WINNERS (Part 1):
ASIAN FIXED INCOME, US DOLLAR
ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS
Allianz dynamic Asian high yield bond fund
ASIAN FIXED INCOME, LOCAL CURRENCY
MANULIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Manulife global fund – Asia total return fund
CHINESE DOMESTIC FIXED INCOME
INVESCO GREAT WALL
IGW Jingtai Fengli pure bond fund
EMERGING MARKET DEBT
NINETY ONE
Emerging markets corporate debt Fund
Highly Commended: M&G INVESTMENTS
M&G (Lux) emerging markets bond fund
HIGH YIELD BOND
BARINGS
Barings global high yield bond fund
US FIXED INCOME
PGIM FIXED INCOME
PGIM Fixed Income's core plus strategy
Highly Commended: AMUNDI
Amundi funds US short-term bond fund
ASIA EX-JAPAN EQUITY
HSBC ASSET MANAGEMENT
HSBC GIF Asia ex Japan smaller companies
Highly Commended: ASIA FRONTIER CAPITAL
AFC Asia frontier fund (non-US) class B share
CHINA A-SHARES
HANG SENG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Hang Seng China A-shares flexipower fund
EMERGING MARKET EQUITY
ASIA FRONTIER CAPITAL
AFC Asia frontier fund (non-US) class B share
JAPAN EQUITY
NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT
Japan cash-rich company equity
INDIAN EQUITY
ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS
Allianz India equity fund
Highly Commended: SUNDARAM ASSET MANAGEMENT SINGAPORE
Sundaram India midcap fund