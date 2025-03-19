Asset Management Awards 2025: Asset Class winners part 1

AsianInvestor is proud to present the first half of our asset class award winners for the Asset Management Awards 2025.

Today we unveil the initial selection of recipients across our competitive asset class categories, as determined by our editorial team and distinguished judging panel.

In this announcement, we're pleased to introduce one new category to our asset class awards - US Fixed Income - recognising the growing significance of this investment area for portfolios throughout Asia.

The calibre of submissions this year has been exceptional, giving our judges and editorial team much to consider in their deliberations. We've been impressed by the innovative approaches and strong performance demonstrated across all categories.

We extend our sincere appreciation to all participants who took the time to share their achievements and strategies with us. The robust response we received this year reflects the continued dynamism of Asia's asset management industry.

Stay tuned for tomorrow's announcement, when we'll reveal the remaining asset class award winners, including several additional new categories.

ASSET CLASS AWARD WINNERS (Part 1):



ASIAN FIXED INCOME, US DOLLAR

ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS

Allianz dynamic Asian high yield bond fund



ASIAN FIXED INCOME, LOCAL CURRENCY

MANULIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Manulife global fund – Asia total return fund



CHINESE DOMESTIC FIXED INCOME

INVESCO GREAT WALL

IGW Jingtai Fengli pure bond fund



EMERGING MARKET DEBT

NINETY ONE

Emerging markets corporate debt Fund



Highly Commended: M&G INVESTMENTS

M&G (Lux) emerging markets bond fund



HIGH YIELD BOND

BARINGS

Barings global high yield bond fund



US FIXED INCOME

PGIM FIXED INCOME

PGIM Fixed Income's core plus strategy



Highly Commended: AMUNDI

Amundi funds US short-term bond fund



ASIA EX-JAPAN EQUITY

HSBC ASSET MANAGEMENT

HSBC GIF Asia ex Japan smaller companies



Highly Commended: ASIA FRONTIER CAPITAL

AFC Asia frontier fund (non-US) class B share



CHINA A-SHARES

HANG SENG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Hang Seng China A-shares flexipower fund



EMERGING MARKET EQUITY

ASIA FRONTIER CAPITAL

AFC Asia frontier fund (non-US) class B share



JAPAN EQUITY

NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT

Japan cash-rich company equity



INDIAN EQUITY

ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS

Allianz India equity fund