Asset Management Awards 2025: Asset Class winners part 2

AsianInvestor is delighted to reveal the remaining winners of our Asset Class Awards for 2025, concluding our two-part announcement. Today's release features several exciting new categories that reflect evolving market priorities.

Today we unveil the remaining recipients across our competitive asset class categories, as determined by our editorial team and distinguished judging panel.

In this announcement, we're pleased to introduce five new categories to our asset class awards - US Equity, Best Active ETF, Best Gold ETF, Best REIT, and Best Digital Asset Fund - recognising the expanding diversity of investment vehicles and strategies that are increasingly crucial for sophisticated portfolio construction across Asia.

The calibre of submissions for these categories has been particularly impressive, demonstrating the depth of expertise and innovation present in Asia's evolving investment landscape. Our judges were challenged by the exceptional quality of entrants, all of whom showcased remarkable adaptability in navigating complex market conditions.

We extend our sincere gratitude to all participants who shared their achievements and strategic insights with us. The enthusiastic response to these new categories confirms the forward-looking nature of Asia's asset management community.

Congratulations to all our 2025 winners across both announcements - together they represent the pinnacle of investment excellence in the region.

ASSET CLASS AWARD WINNERS (Part 2):



US EQUITY

VIRTUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Virtus Silvant large cap growth fund



BEST ABSOLUTE RETURNS MANAGER

BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES

Bridgewater China total return fund



Highly Commended: LUX AETERNA CAPITAL LIMITED

Lux Aeterna long/short credit fund



BEST INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGER

EQT PARTNERS

EQT Partners infrastructure funds (I-VI)



BEST PRIVATE DEBT MANAGER

FIERA CAPITAL

Fiera Capital ANZ real estate debt strategy



BEST PRIVATE EQUITY

EQT PARTNERS

BPEA private equity fund VIII



BEST ACTIVE ETF

JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

JPMorgan global select equity ETF



BEST GOLD ETF

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

SPDR gold shares ETF





BEST REAL ESTATE MANAGER

KKR

KKR Real Estate



BEST REIT

ESR-REIT

ESR-REIT



BEST MULTI-ASSET STRATEGY

BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES

Bridgewater China total return fund



BEST DIGITAL ASSET FUND

SINOHOPE ASSET MANAGEMENT

Sinohope multi strategy crypto fund



BEST MONEY MARKET FUND

HSBC ASSET MANAGEMENT

HSBC global money funds - Hong Kong dollar



Highly Commended: FULLERTON FUND MANAGEMENT

Fullerton SGD cash fund



Highly Commended: CSOP ASSET MANAGEMENT

CSOP USD money market fund

