Asset Management Awards 2025: Asset Class winners part 2
AsianInvestor is proud to present the second half of our asset class award winners for the Asset Management Awards 2025.
Today we unveil the remaining recipients across our competitive asset class categories, as determined by our editorial team and distinguished judging panel.
In this announcement, we're pleased to introduce five new categories to our asset class awards - US Equity, Best Active ETF, Best Gold ETF, Best REIT, and Best Digital Asset Fund - recognising the expanding diversity of investment vehicles and strategies that are increasingly crucial for sophisticated portfolio construction across Asia.
The calibre of submissions for these categories has been particularly impressive, demonstrating the depth of expertise and innovation present in Asia's evolving investment landscape. Our judges were challenged by the exceptional quality of entrants, all of whom showcased remarkable adaptability in navigating complex market conditions.
We extend our sincere gratitude to all participants who shared their achievements and strategic insights with us. The enthusiastic response to these new categories confirms the forward-looking nature of Asia's asset management community.
Congratulations to all our 2025 winners across both announcements - together they represent the pinnacle of investment excellence in the region.
Tomorrow we will reveal the first half of our winners for Asia's top fund houses by market. Watch this space!
ASSET CLASS AWARD WINNERS (Part 2):
US EQUITY
VIRTUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Virtus Silvant large cap growth fund
BEST ABSOLUTE RETURNS MANAGER
BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES
Bridgewater China total return fund
Highly Commended: LUX AETERNA CAPITAL LIMITED
Lux Aeterna long/short credit fund
BEST INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGER
EQT PARTNERS
EQT Partners infrastructure funds (I-VI)
BEST PRIVATE DEBT MANAGER
FIERA CAPITAL
Fiera Capital ANZ real estate debt strategy
BEST PRIVATE EQUITY
EQT PARTNERS
BPEA private equity fund VIII
BEST ACTIVE ETF
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
JPMorgan global select equity ETF
BEST GOLD ETF
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
SPDR gold shares ETF
BEST REAL ESTATE MANAGER
KKR
KKR Real Estate
BEST REIT
ESR-REIT
ESR-REIT
BEST MULTI-ASSET STRATEGY
BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES
Bridgewater China total return fund
BEST DIGITAL ASSET FUND
SINOHOPE ASSET MANAGEMENT
Sinohope multi strategy crypto fund
BEST MONEY MARKET FUND
HSBC ASSET MANAGEMENT
HSBC global money funds - Hong Kong dollar
Highly Commended: FULLERTON FUND MANAGEMENT
Fullerton SGD cash fund
Highly Commended: CSOP ASSET MANAGEMENT
CSOP USD money market fund