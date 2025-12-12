People Moves: CIC executive vice president steps down
IAG names Phillip Gibson as New Zealand CEO; Brighter Super appoints David O’Donnell as interim CIO; Cbus Super hires Tim Elliott as new CFO; and more.
CIC VETERAN STEPS DOWN AFTER 18 YEARS
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.