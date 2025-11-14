People Moves: QBE names Yasmin Allen as chair
Allen succeeds Mike Wilkins who will retire in 2026; Matt Dellit joins ART as ethical investment portfolio manager; Brighter Super taps three senior execs; and more.
QBE APPOINTS NEW CHAIR
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.