People Moves: AustralianSuper makes two director promotions

Rose Kerlin becomes deputy CEO at the super fund, while Peter Curtis takes on the newly-created position of chief transformation officer; New Zealand's SWF NZ Super is planning to appoint five directors; Aware Super's CEO Damian Graham is to join Challenger as CIO; and more.
AUSTRALIANSUPER REJIGS SENIOR TEAM

