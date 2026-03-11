Asset Management Awards 2026: Individual Winners

Our final awards announcement celebrates outstanding individuals across Asia’s asset management industry, following an extensive nominations and review process.

AsianInvestor is delighted to unveil the winners of the 2026 Individual Awards.

This category recognises professionals who have distinguished themselves through exceptional leadership, innovation and contribution to Asia’s asset management landscape, as determined through a rigorous nominations process.

Submissions were received from third parties, including asset owners, asset managers and asset service providers. Final selections were made by the AsianInvestor editorial team after careful evaluation.

Congratulations to all of this year’s individual award winners.

We look forward to celebrating with the winners at our gala dinner on May 14.