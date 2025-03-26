Asset Management Awards 2025: Individual winners
AsianInvestor is pleased to announce the winners of the Individual Awards.
This category represents those individuals who stood out for their contributions to Asia's asset management landscape, as decided by a nomination process.
The nominations were made by third-parties, including asset owners, asset managers and asset service providers, with the final assessment conducted by the AsianInvestor editorial team.
Congratulations to all the winners announced today!
We hope to see all the winners at our celebratory gala dinner on May 22.
INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS:
Best CEO
AMY CHO
CEO and Head of Asia Pacific
M&G Investments
Best CIO
CHAI CHI KIT
CIO
SeaTown Holdings International
Trailblazer
FU WEI
CEO
CBC Group
Leading Woman in Asset Management
JESSICA JONES
Managing Director, Head of Asia
PGIM Investments
Sustainability Champion
EDWARD NORTHAM
Head of Renewable Energy, Head of Asia Pacific
Macquarie Asset Management Green Investments