Asset Management Awards 2025: Individual winners

Our final awards announcement recognises some outstanding individuals in Asia's asset management industry, via a nominations process.

AsianInvestor is pleased to announce the winners of the Individual Awards.

This category represents those individuals who stood out for their contributions to Asia's asset management landscape, as decided by a nomination process.

The nominations were made by third-parties, including asset owners, asset managers and asset service providers, with the final assessment conducted by the AsianInvestor editorial team.

Congratulations to all the winners announced today!

We hope to see all the winners at our celebratory gala dinner on May 22.

INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS:



Best CEO

AMY CHO

CEO and Head of Asia Pacific

M&G Investments



Best CIO

CHAI CHI KIT

CIO

SeaTown Holdings International



Trailblazer

FU WEI

CEO

CBC Group



Leading Woman in Asset Management

JESSICA JONES

Managing Director, Head of Asia

PGIM Investments



Sustainability Champion

EDWARD NORTHAM

Head of Renewable Energy, Head of Asia Pacific

Macquarie Asset Management Green Investments

