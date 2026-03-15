award
Asia’s top asset service providers for the year, explained part 2
AsianInvestor continues its overview of the judging panel’s selection process for this year’s asset services award winners.
AsianInvestor’s Asset Management Awards remain a key reference point for excellence across Asia Pacific’s investment industry, highlighting firms that demonstrate resilience, innovation and strong client delivery in asset servicing.
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