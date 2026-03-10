Asset Management Awards 2026: Marquee winners

Honouring the highest standards of achievement across Asia’s asset management industry. Congratulations to our distinguished 2026 Marquee Award recipients.

AsianInvestor is delighted to unveil the winners of the 2026 Marquee Awards.

This premier category recognises the very best in Asia’s asset management arena, celebrating firms that have set themselves apart through outstanding performance, innovation, and strategic vision.

We extend our warmest congratulations to all this year’s exceptional winners.

We would also like to thank every organisation that took part in this year’s programme. The quality and competitiveness of submissions continue to advance each year, reflecting the dynamic growth and increasing sophistication of Asia’s asset management sector.

Our panel of judges, together with the editorial team, conducted a rigorous and comprehensive review process to evaluate each entry.

The breadth and calibre of submissions were impressive, highlighting forward-thinking strategies, measurable impact and industry leadership that continue to shape the future of asset management in the region. Final decisions followed careful consideration and robust discussion.

We are deeply grateful to our esteemed judges for their expertise and thoughtful evaluation. Their insight was instrumental in identifying the firms that exemplify excellence in Asia’s asset management industry.

Stay tuned as we reveal the winners of our Individual Awards tomorrow.