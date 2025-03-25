Asset Management Awards 2025: Marquee winners

Celebrating the pinnacle of excellence in Asia's asset management industry. Congratulations to our distinguished 2025 Marquee winners.

AsianInvestor is proud to announce the winners of the prestigious Marquee awards for 2025.

This elite category showcases the absolute best in Asia's asset management landscape, recognising firms that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and leadership.

Congratulations to all our outstanding winners!

We'd like to express our sincere appreciation to all participants in this year's awards. The calibre of entries continues to rise, reflecting the dynamic evolution and growing sophistication of Asia's asset management industry.

Our judges' panel, alongside the editorial and awards teams, undertook a rigorous evaluation process of each submission.

The quality and depth of the entries were remarkable, showcasing transformative strategies and impressive results that have shaped the industry over the past year. This led to engaging discussions and thoughtful deliberation before determining our final winners.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to our esteemed judges for their expertise and diligent assessment of all entries. Their discerning perspectives were essential in identifying the true leaders who are defining excellence in Asia's asset management space.

Tomorrow, we will announce our coveted Individual Award winners. Watch this space!

MARQUEE AWARD WINNERS:



BEST ALTERNATIVES MANAGER

TRIATA CAPITAL



BEST ASSET MANAGER FOR DIVERSITY

JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT





BEST EQUITY MANAGER

FISHER INVESTMENTS



BEST ETF MANAGER

JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT



Highly Commended: LION GLOBAL INVESTMENTS



BEST FIXED INCOME MANAGER

PGIM FIXED INCOME



Highly Commended: BNY INVESTMENTS



BEST INSTITUTIONAL STRATEGY

BPI WEALTH



BEST INSURANCE ASSET MANAGER

BOCHK ASSET MANAGEMENT



Highly Commended: HSBC ASSET MANAGEMENT





BEST PENSION ASSET MANAGER

MANULIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT



Highly Commended: HSBC ASSET MANAGEMENT



BEST THEMATIC FUND HOUSE

PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT