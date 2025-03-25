Asset Management Awards 2025: Marquee winners
AsianInvestor is proud to announce the winners of the prestigious Marquee awards for 2025.
This elite category showcases the absolute best in Asia's asset management landscape, recognising firms that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and leadership.
Congratulations to all our outstanding winners!
We'd like to express our sincere appreciation to all participants in this year's awards. The calibre of entries continues to rise, reflecting the dynamic evolution and growing sophistication of Asia's asset management industry.
Our judges' panel, alongside the editorial and awards teams, undertook a rigorous evaluation process of each submission.
The quality and depth of the entries were remarkable, showcasing transformative strategies and impressive results that have shaped the industry over the past year. This led to engaging discussions and thoughtful deliberation before determining our final winners.
We extend our heartfelt thanks to our esteemed judges for their expertise and diligent assessment of all entries. Their discerning perspectives were essential in identifying the true leaders who are defining excellence in Asia's asset management space.
Tomorrow, we will announce our coveted Individual Award winners. Watch this space!
MARQUEE AWARD WINNERS:
BEST ALTERNATIVES MANAGER
TRIATA CAPITAL
BEST ASSET MANAGER FOR DIVERSITY
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
BEST EQUITY MANAGER
FISHER INVESTMENTS
BEST ETF MANAGER
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
Highly Commended: LION GLOBAL INVESTMENTS
BEST FIXED INCOME MANAGER
PGIM FIXED INCOME
Highly Commended: BNY INVESTMENTS
BEST INSTITUTIONAL STRATEGY
BPI WEALTH
BEST INSURANCE ASSET MANAGER
BOCHK ASSET MANAGEMENT
Highly Commended: HSBC ASSET MANAGEMENT
BEST PENSION ASSET MANAGER
MANULIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Highly Commended: HSBC ASSET MANAGEMENT
BEST THEMATIC FUND HOUSE
PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT