Weekly Digest: China SWF shelves US private equity sales; Indonesia's Danantara eyes $10b loan
China Investment Corp. (CIC) shelves $1 billion sale of US private equity fund stakes; Indonesia’s new sovereign wealth fund eyes $10 billion debut loan; BlackRock and Mubadala Investment unwind Asian private credit partnership, and more.
TOP NEWS
