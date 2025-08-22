AsianInvesterAsianInvester

People Moves: Future Fund hires new property director

Future Fund hires property director from AustralianSuper; Care Super appoints two portfolio managers, Pacific Life Re names Southeast Asia head; Schroders names APAC head of operations and digital assets; and more.
People Moves: Future Fund hires new property director

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.