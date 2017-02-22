Dutch pension investment manager PGGM has executed a synthetic risk transfer deal in partnership with Standard Chartered, achieving the first capital relief recognition in Singapore through a dual-credit default swap structure.
The bank has acquired a plot of virtual land in Animoca Brands-owned metaverse, The Sandbox, providing it with a new way to engage with potential and existing clients.
An investment industry veteran left the British bank last month amid several other recent senior departures. He will not be replaced.
The British bank has laid off its head of global research and chief economist amid pressure on investors' research budgets. It has also replaced its global head of structuring.
Investment strategists are tipping emerging-market fixed income to perform well, but advise shifting into higher-quality instruments in that segment.
Issuance in Formosa bonds has crashed following regulatory changes, but insurers still desperately need higher-yielding products to meet their obligations to policy holders.
The private equity firm and sovereign wealth fund took advantage of strong bond markets to raise funds to pay themselves a special dividend in an Indian outsourcing company.
Big fixed income investors will see the newly approved China-Hong Kong bond trading link as inferior to other access channels, though smaller players should find it useful, say industry experts.
As their investment portfolios become more global, institutions want stronger cross-border operational integration, says Standard Chartered's head of securities services.
More and more institutions are entering the mainland debt market and a trading pattern is emerging, as the Bond Connect scheme and wider index inclusion loom closer.
Europe’s Ucits fund structure is gaining popularity in Asia despite the development of regional product passporting schemes, says Standard Chartered’s head of securities services.
Investors are worried about the risk of a Marine Le Pen victory in France's upcoming election. But Brexit reveals that economics often trumps politics when it comes to asset movements.