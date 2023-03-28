US insurance giant eyes PineBridge acquisition outside China; Aware Super commits $1.3 billion to UK real estate; Taiwan's Private School Fund awards global advisory mandate; AIA gets nod for two new China branches; and more.
Dutch pension fund manager PGGM plans to allocate 30-35% of its global portfolio to residential assets. Australia's burgeoning build-to-rent (BTR) sector is set to receive a huge chunk of this allocation.
GIC makes push into Latin American green infra technology; Dutch pension PGGM invests in Australian residential tower projects; Korea's Construction Workers Mutual Aid looks for 21 fixed income managers; and more.
The world's largest asset owner sustainable investment platform hopes the move will better connect information about investee company revenues with real world outcomes.
An asset owner-led platform will include data on the companies and investment it covers by the third quarter of 2024 amid growing attention on biodiversity.
The Australian superannuation fund calls for concerted action on biodiversity as critics rue the lack of progress.
The expansion of SDI AOP, the world’s largest investor-led sustainable investment platform, into REITs — including those in Asia — reflects growing investor demand for data on real assets and private markets.
As regulators around the world crack down, investors and consultants say they are increasing internal and external monitoring systems.
The SDI AOP released its first dataset on the sector’s sustainable lending practices, to help investors select the best performers.
We showcase AsianInvestor's best interviews with asset owners in April -- all of which had a distinct flavour of ESG and sustainability.
A senior ESG executive at the €277 billion Dutch pension fund points to the challenges of measuring the social impact of investments, cautioning against the dangers of exaggerated claims.
The Dutch pension fund is working with investment managers to make the social impact of property investing more quantifiable on a per fund basis even as poor measurement remains a challenge for the sector.