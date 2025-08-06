Asian institutional investors fuelling gold rush
Asset owners are accelerating their move into gold, driven by market volatility, structural shifts like de-dollarisation and a growing appetite for diversification.
Asian institutional investors are embracing gold as a strategic asset, in a growing trend driven by rising economic uncertainty, currency depreciation and global structural shifts like de-dollarisation.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.