Despite US and European investors scaling back, global interest in Chinese stocks persists, with allocators from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other markets looking for stronger signals to increase their exposure.
Tag : policy
Investors should dig deeper into subsectors along the value chain to benefit from China’s carbon neutrality push, Asian equities experts said.
In partnership with State Street Global Advisors
Loosening monetary policy amongst Asia’s central banks should provide a good environment for the region’s debt markets. However, all this could change if the truce between the US and China expires.